The New Mexico State Aggies (0-0) square off against the UMass Minutemen (0-0) on Saturday, August 26, 2023 at Aggie Memorial Stadium. The Aggies are notable favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 7.5 points. An over/under of 44.5 points has been set for the contest.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the New Mexico State vs. UMass matchup in this article.

New Mexico State vs. UMass Game Info

Date: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Saturday, August 26, 2023

7:00 PM ET

ESPN

Las Cruces, New Mexico

Aggie Memorial Stadium

New Mexico State vs. UMass Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

New Mexico State vs. UMass Betting Trends

New Mexico State put together an 8-5-0 record against the spread last season.

The Aggies were favored by 7.5 points or more three times last season, and covered the spread in two of those matchups.

UMass covered five times in 12 games with a spread last year.

The Minutemen were 4-6 ATS last season when playing as at least 7.5-point underdogs.

New Mexico State & UMass 2023 Futures Odds

New Mexico State To Win CUSA +2000 Bet $100 to win $2000

