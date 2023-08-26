Tottenham Hotspur versus AFC Bournemouth is one of many strong options on Saturday's Premier League slate.

There is coverage available for all the action in Premier League on Saturday, and we have provided the information on how to watch as well as individual game previews below.

Premier League Streaming Live Today

Watch AFC Bournemouth vs Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur (1-1-0) travels to face AFC Bournemouth (0-1-1) at Dean Court in Bournemouth.

Game Time: 7:30 AM ET

7:30 AM ET TV Channel: USA Network

Favorite: Tottenham Hotspur (+105)

Tottenham Hotspur (+105) Underdog: AFC Bournemouth (+250)

AFC Bournemouth (+250) Draw: (+290)

Watch Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest (1-0-1) makes the trip to play Manchester United (1-0-1) at Old Trafford in Manchester.

Game Time: 10:00 AM ET

10:00 AM ET TV Channel: Peacock Premium

Favorite: Manchester United (-330)

Manchester United (-330) Underdog: Nottingham Forest (+800)

Nottingham Forest (+800) Draw: (+500)

Watch Everton FC vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Wolverhampton Wanderers (0-0-2) journeys to match up with Everton FC (0-0-2) at Goodison Park in Liverpool.

Game Time: 10:00 AM ET

10:00 AM ET TV Channel: Peacock Premium

Favorite: Everton FC (+130)

Everton FC (+130) Underdog: Wolverhampton Wanderers (+220)

Wolverhampton Wanderers (+220) Draw: (+235)

Watch Brentford FC vs Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace (1-0-1) is on the road to match up with Brentford FC (1-1-0) at Brentford Community Stadium in London.

Game Time: 10:00 AM ET

10:00 AM ET TV Channel: Peacock Premium

Favorite: Brentford FC (+110)

Brentford FC (+110) Underdog: Crystal Palace (+265)

Crystal Palace (+265) Draw: (+250)

Watch Arsenal FC vs Fulham

Fulham (1-0-1) travels to face Arsenal FC (2-0-0) at Emirates Stadium in London.

Game Time: 10:00 AM ET

10:00 AM ET TV Channel: USA Network

Favorite: Arsenal FC (-425)

Arsenal FC (-425) Underdog: Fulham (+1200)

Fulham (+1200) Draw: (+550)

Watch Brighton & Hove Albion vs West Ham United

West Ham United (1-1-0) makes the trip to face Brighton & Hove Albion (2-0-0) at American Express Community Stadium in Brighton.

Game Time: 12:30 PM ET

12:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBC

Favorite: Brighton & Hove Albion (-190)

Brighton & Hove Albion (-190) Underdog: West Ham United (+475)

West Ham United (+475) Draw: (+370)

