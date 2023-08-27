Sunday's contest between the Houston Astros (73-58) and the Detroit Tigers (59-70) at Comerica Park is expected to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-5, with the Astros securing the victory. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET on August 27.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Astros will send Justin Verlander (9-6) to the mound, while Alex Faedo (2-4) will take the ball for the Tigers.

Astros vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, August 27, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET

Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

How to Watch on TV: BSDET

Astros vs. Tigers Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Astros 6, Tigers 5.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Tigers

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Astros Performance Insights

In 10 games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Astros have a record of 4-6.

In its last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents have combined to hit the over eight times.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Astros' last 10 games.

The Astros have entered the game as favorites 91 times this season and won 52, or 57.1%, of those games.

Houston has a record of 17-8 in games when bookmakers favor them by at least -190 on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Astros have a 65.5% chance to win.

Houston has scored 640 runs this season, which ranks seventh in MLB.

The Astros' 3.94 team ERA ranks eighth across all league pitching staffs.

Astros Schedule