Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers take the field on Sunday at Comerica Park against Justin Verlander, who is starting for the Houston Astros. First pitch is set for 1:40 PM ET for the final game of a three-game series.

Astros vs. Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Sunday, August 27, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Explore More About This Game

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros average 1.3 home runs per game to rank ninth in baseball with 168 total home runs.

Houston is 11th in MLB, slugging .420.

The Astros' .253 batting average ranks 14th in MLB.

Houston is the seventh-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 4.9 runs per game (640 total).

The Astros' .326 on-base percentage ranks 11th in baseball.

Astros hitters strike out 7.9 times per game, the fourth-fewest strikeouts in MLB.

The pitching staff for Houston has a collective 9.1 K/9, the eighth-best in MLB.

Houston has the eighth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.94).

The Astros have the 18th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.291).

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

The Astros are sending Verlander (9-6) to make his 21st start of the season as he looks for his 10th win. He is 9-6 with a 3.19 ERA and 103 strikeouts in 118 1/3 innings pitched.

His most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the Boston Red Sox, when the right-hander threw six scoreless innings while giving up five hits.

Verlander is looking to collect his 12th quality start of the season.

Verlander will try to prolong a 14-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.9 frames per appearance).

He has had four appearances this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 8/22/2023 Red Sox W 7-3 Home Justin Verlander Tanner Houck 8/23/2023 Red Sox L 7-5 Home Jose Urquidy Chris Sale 8/24/2023 Red Sox L 17-1 Home J.P. France Brayan Bello 8/25/2023 Tigers L 4-1 Away Framber Valdez Matt Manning 8/26/2023 Tigers W 9-2 Away Hunter Brown Eduardo Rodríguez 8/27/2023 Tigers - Away Justin Verlander Alex Faedo 8/28/2023 Red Sox - Away Cristian Javier Chris Sale 8/29/2023 Red Sox - Away J.P. France Brayan Bello 8/30/2023 Red Sox - Away Framber Valdez Kutter Crawford 9/1/2023 Yankees - Home Framber Valdez Carlos Rodón 9/2/2023 Yankees - Home Hunter Brown Luis Severino

