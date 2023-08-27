Justin Verlander will try to pick up his 10th win of the season when the Houston Astros (73-58) visit the Detroit Tigers (59-70) at 1:40 PM ET on Sunday.

The Astros will give the nod to Verlander (9-6, 3.19 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 10 on the season, and the Tigers will turn to Alex Faedo (2-4, 4.91 ERA).

Astros vs. Tigers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Sunday, August 27, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Verlander - HOU (9-6, 3.19 ERA) vs Faedo - DET (2-4, 4.91 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Justin Verlander

The Astros' Verlander (9-6) will make his 21st start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday, when he threw six scoreless innings against the Boston Red Sox while allowing five hits.

The 40-year-old has pitched in 20 games this season with an ERA of 3.19, a 2.86 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.183.

He has earned a quality start 11 times in 20 starts this season.

Verlander has 13 starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has made 20 appearances and finished four of them without allowing an earned run.

Justin Verlander vs. Tigers

The Tigers have scored 514 runs this season, which ranks 29th in MLB. They are batting .235 for the campaign with 131 home runs, 24th in the league.

This season, the right-hander has pitched against the Tigers in one game, and they have gone 5-for-19 with a double, two home runs and two RBI over five innings.

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Alex Faedo

Faedo (2-4) gets the starting nod for the Tigers in his 11th start of the season. He has a 4.91 ERA in 51 1/3 innings pitched, with 45 strikeouts.

In his most recent appearance on Monday, the righty tossed six innings against the Chicago Cubs, giving up two earned runs while surrendering three hits.

The 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.91, with 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings in 10 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .195 batting average against him.

Faedo enters this game with four quality starts under his belt this season.

Faedo is aiming for his third straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.1 frames per start.

In two of his 10 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.

