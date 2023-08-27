Yordan Alvarez vs. Tigers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 27
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 7:29 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Yordan Alvarez -- with a slugging percentage of .389 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Detroit Tigers, with Alex Faedo on the hill, on August 27 at 1:40 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Tigers.
Yordan Alvarez Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Tigers Starter: Alex Faedo
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Yordan Alvarez At The Plate
- Alvarez is hitting .274 with 14 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs and 46 walks.
- Alvarez has picked up a hit in 60 of 83 games this year, with multiple hits 18 times.
- He has homered in 22.9% of his games this year, and 5.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Alvarez has had at least one RBI in 44.6% of his games this year (37 of 83), with two or more RBI 21 times (25.3%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- In 55.4% of his games this season (46 of 83), he has scored, and in nine of those games (10.8%) he has scored more than once.
Yordan Alvarez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|39
|.270
|AVG
|.279
|.367
|OBP
|.395
|.459
|SLG
|.629
|16
|XBH
|20
|7
|HR
|14
|32
|RBI
|37
|41/22
|K/BB
|31/24
|0
|SB
|0
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Tigers have the 19th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.47).
- Tigers pitchers combine to give up 148 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 13th in the league).
- Faedo (2-4) gets the starting nod for the Tigers in his 11th start of the season. He has a 4.91 ERA in 51 1/3 innings pitched, with 45 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Monday, the right-hander threw six innings against the Chicago Cubs, allowing two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.91, with 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .195 batting average against him.
