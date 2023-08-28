Alex Bregman vs. Red Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 28
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Houston Astros, including Alex Bregman and his .718 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Chris Sale and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Monday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Tigers.
Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Red Sox Starter: Chris Sale
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Alex Bregman At The Plate
- Bregman has 22 doubles, three triples, 21 home runs and 76 walks while hitting .261.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 64th, his on-base percentage ranks 23rd, and he is 65th in the league in slugging.
- Bregman has reached base via a hit in 83 games this season (of 131 played), and had multiple hits in 37 of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 16.0% of his games this year, and 3.6% of his chances at the plate.
- Bregman has an RBI in 54 of 131 games this season, with multiple RBI in 21 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- He has scored in 47.3% of his games this year (62 of 131), with two or more runs 16 times (12.2%).
Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|66
|GP
|65
|.273
|AVG
|.251
|.377
|OBP
|.348
|.430
|SLG
|.452
|18
|XBH
|28
|9
|HR
|12
|39
|RBI
|48
|34/38
|K/BB
|41/38
|4
|SB
|0
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 14th in the league.
- The Red Sox's 4.38 team ERA ranks 18th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Red Sox rank 24th in baseball in home runs given up (171 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Red Sox are sending Sale (5-3) to the mound for his 15th start of the season. He is 5-3 with a 4.68 ERA and 90 strikeouts in 73 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last pitched on Thursday against the Houston Astros, when he went five innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up six hits.
- In 14 games this season, the 34-year-old has an ERA of 4.68, with 11.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .232 against him.
