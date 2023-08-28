Rafael Devers and the Boston Red Sox take the field on Monday at Fenway Park against Cristian Javier, who is starting for the Houston Astros. First pitch is set for 7:10 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Astros vs. Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, August 28, 2023

Monday, August 28, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Read More About This Game

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros rank ninth in Major League Baseball with 172 home runs.

Fueled by 407 extra-base hits, Houston ranks ninth in MLB with a .425 slugging percentage this season.

The Astros' .256 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking ninth in MLB.

Houston has scored the sixth-most runs in baseball this season with 657.

The Astros have an OBP of .328 this season, which ranks eighth in MLB.

The Astros are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking fourth with an average of 7.8 strikeouts per game.

Houston averages 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, eighth-most in the majors.

Houston pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.94 ERA this year, ninth-best in baseball.

The Astros rank 18th in MLB with a combined 1.288 WHIP this season.

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

Javier (9-2) will take the mound for the Astros, his 25th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday, when he threw five innings against the Boston Red Sox, giving up three earned runs while allowing seven hits.

He has started 24 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in nine of them.

In 24 starts, Javier has pitched through or past the fifth inning 19 times. He has a season average of 5.3 frames per outing.

In 24 appearances this season, he has finished one without allowing an earned run.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 8/23/2023 Red Sox L 7-5 Home Jose Urquidy Chris Sale 8/24/2023 Red Sox L 17-1 Home J.P. France Brayan Bello 8/25/2023 Tigers L 4-1 Away Framber Valdez Matt Manning 8/26/2023 Tigers W 9-2 Away Hunter Brown Eduardo Rodríguez 8/27/2023 Tigers W 17-4 Away Justin Verlander Alex Faedo 8/28/2023 Red Sox - Away Cristian Javier Chris Sale 8/29/2023 Red Sox - Away Jose Urquidy Brayan Bello 8/30/2023 Red Sox - Away J.P. France Kutter Crawford 9/1/2023 Yankees - Home Framber Valdez Carlos Rodón 9/2/2023 Yankees - Home Hunter Brown Luis Severino 9/3/2023 Yankees - Home Justin Verlander -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.