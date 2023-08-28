Chas McCormick, with a slugging percentage of .409 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Boston Red Sox, with Chris Sale on the mound, August 28 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he strung together three hits (going 3-for-6 with a double and an RBI) against the Tigers.

Chas McCormick Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023

Monday, August 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Chris Sale

Chris Sale TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Chas McCormick At The Plate

McCormick is batting .283 with 14 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 34 walks.

McCormick has gotten at least one hit in 64.0% of his games this year (57 of 89), with at least two hits 27 times (30.3%).

He has hit a home run in 18.0% of his games this season, and 5.3% of his chances at the plate.

McCormick has had an RBI in 29 games this season (32.6%), including 18 multi-RBI outings (20.2%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 42.7% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 10.1%.

Chas McCormick Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 44 .307 AVG .259 .378 OBP .355 .575 SLG .469 20 XBH 15 10 HR 9 32 RBI 26 48/15 K/BB 50/19 9 SB 5

Red Sox Pitching Rankings