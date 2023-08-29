Mauricio Dubon vs. Red Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 29
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Tuesday, Mauricio Dubon (.727 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Houston Astros play the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Brayan Bello. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he had three hits (going 3-for-6 with a home run and two RBI) against the Tigers.
Mauricio Dubon Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on Mauricio Dubon? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Astros Injury Report
|Astros vs Red Sox Betting Trends & Stats
|Astros vs Red Sox Player Props
|Astros vs Red Sox Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Astros vs Red Sox
|Astros vs Red Sox Odds
|Astros vs Red Sox Prediction
Mauricio Dubon At The Plate
- Dubon is hitting .275 with 22 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 16 walks.
- Among qualified batters in MLB play, he ranks 33rd in batting average, 117th in on-base percentage, and 113th in slugging.
- In 71.2% of his 104 games this season, Dubon has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 27 multi-hit games.
- Looking at the 104 games he has played this year, he's went deep in seven of them (6.7%), and in 1.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Dubon has driven in a run in 28 games this year (26.9%), including seven games with more than one RBI (6.7%).
- In 50.0% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 11 games with multiple runs (10.6%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Other Astros Players vs the Red Sox
- Click Here for Kyle Tucker
- Click Here for Alex Bregman
- Click Here for Martín Maldonado
- Click Here for Chas McCormick
- Click Here for Jeremy Pena
- Click Here for Yainer Diaz
- Click Here for José Abreu
- Click Here for Jose Altuve
- Click Here for Yordan Alvarez
Mauricio Dubon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|48
|GP
|54
|.256
|AVG
|.290
|.284
|OBP
|.323
|.350
|SLG
|.429
|12
|XBH
|19
|2
|HR
|5
|10
|RBI
|25
|25/8
|K/BB
|33/8
|1
|SB
|5
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The Red Sox pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Red Sox's 4.45 team ERA ranks 18th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Red Sox rank 25th in baseball in home runs surrendered (174 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Red Sox are sending Bello (10-7) to the mound to make his 23rd start of the season. He is 10-7 with a 3.56 ERA and 104 strikeouts in 126 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Thursday against the Houston Astros, when he tossed seven innings, allowing one earned run while giving up nine hits.
- In 22 games this season, the 24-year-old has an ERA of 3.56, with 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .261 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.