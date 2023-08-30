Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros will meet Justin Turner and the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday at Fenway Park, at 4:10 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Astros vs. Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV Channel: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Explore More About This Game

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros are ninth in baseball with 177 home runs. They average 1.3 per game.

Houston is eighth in baseball, slugging .428.

The Astros' .257 batting average is eighth-best in the majors.

Houston has the No. 5 offense in MLB play, scoring five runs per game (676 total runs).

The Astros' .330 on-base percentage ranks sixth-best in MLB.

The Astros strike out 7.8 times per game to rank fourth in baseball.

The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Houston's pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.

Houston has a 3.93 team ERA that ranks seventh across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Astros have the 18th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.293).

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

Framber Valdez (9-9 with a 3.40 ERA and 159 strikeouts in 161 2/3 innings pitched) aims for his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Astros, his 26th of the season.

His most recent time out came on Friday against the Detroit Tigers, when the left-hander threw seven scoreless innings without allowing a hit.

Valdez has recorded 16 quality starts this season.

Valdez will try to continue a six-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 6.4 innings per outing).

In five of his appearances this season he did not give up an earned run.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 8/25/2023 Tigers L 4-1 Away Framber Valdez Matt Manning 8/26/2023 Tigers W 9-2 Away Hunter Brown Eduardo Rodríguez 8/27/2023 Tigers W 17-4 Away Justin Verlander Alex Faedo 8/28/2023 Red Sox W 13-5 Away Cristian Javier Chris Sale 8/29/2023 Red Sox W 6-2 Away J.P. France Brayan Bello 8/30/2023 Red Sox - Away Framber Valdez Kutter Crawford 9/1/2023 Yankees - Home Framber Valdez Carlos Rodón 9/2/2023 Yankees - Home Hunter Brown Luis Severino 9/3/2023 Yankees - Home Justin Verlander - 9/4/2023 Rangers - Away Cristian Javier Andrew Heaney 9/5/2023 Rangers - Away J.P. France Dane Dunning

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.