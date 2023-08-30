Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros (76-58), who are trying for a series sweep, will visit the Boston Red Sox (69-64) at Fenway Park on Wednesday, August 30. The first pitch will be thrown at 4:10 PM ET.

The Red Sox are +115 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favorite Astros (-140). The total for the contest is set at 10 runs.

Astros vs. Red Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Time: 4:10 PM ET

TV: NESN

Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Venue: Fenway Park

Probable Pitchers: Framber Valdez - HOU (9-9, 3.40 ERA) vs Kutter Crawford - BOS (6-6, 3.56 ERA)

Astros vs. Red Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Read More About This Game

Astros vs. Red Sox Betting Trends and Insights

The Astros have been favorites in 92 games this season and won 53 (57.6%) of those contests.

The Astros have a 39-26 record (winning 60% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -140 or shorter.

Houston has a 58.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Astros were the moneyline favorite for eight of their last 10 games, and they went 4-4 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Houston and its opponents combined to go over the total eight times.

The Red Sox have been victorious in 35, or 52.2%, of the 67 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Red Sox have a mark of 22-10 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by +115 or worse on the moneyline.

In eight games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Red Sox have a record of 4-4.

In the last 10 games with a total, Boston and its opponents have failed to hit the over once.

Astros vs. Red Sox Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Alex Bregman 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+180) Yordan Alvarez 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (-143) 0.5 (+175) 0.5 (+100) Kyle Tucker 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (-115) 0.5 (+290) 0.5 (+125) Jose Altuve 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+180) José Abreu 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+165)

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +800 3rd 1st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.