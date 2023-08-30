Oddsmakers have listed player props for Kyle Tucker, Justin Turner and others when the Houston Astros visit the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on Wednesday at 4:10 PM ET.

Astros vs. Red Sox Game Info

When: Wednesday, August 30, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: NESN

MLB Props Today: Houston Astros

Framber Valdez Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Valdez Stats

Framber Valdez (9-9) will take to the mound for the Astros and make his 26th start of the season.

He has started 25 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 16 of them.

Valdez has pitched five or more innings in five straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has made 25 appearances and finished five of them without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this season, the 29-year-old ranks 13th in ERA (3.40), 11th in WHIP (1.107), and 26th in K/9 (8.9).

Valdez Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Tigers Aug. 25 7.0 0 0 0 6 5 vs. Mariners Aug. 19 5.0 10 6 6 5 2 at Marlins Aug. 14 7.2 6 4 3 4 1 at Orioles Aug. 8 7.0 8 6 6 3 2 vs. Guardians Aug. 1 9.0 0 0 0 7 1

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Tucker Stats

Tucker has 140 hits with 30 doubles, 26 home runs, 65 walks and 97 RBI. He's also stolen 26 bases.

He's slashed .294/.375/.520 on the year.

Tucker has hit safely in four straight games. In his last five games he is batting .316 with a double, a home run, four walks and two RBI.

Tucker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Red Sox Aug. 29 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Red Sox Aug. 28 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 1 at Tigers Aug. 27 2-for-4 3 1 2 5 0 at Tigers Aug. 26 1-for-4 2 0 0 2 0 at Tigers Aug. 25 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 1

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Bregman Stats

Alex Bregman has 136 hits with 22 doubles, three triples, 22 home runs, 76 walks and 89 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.

He has a slash line of .265/.365/.447 on the year.

Bregman has picked up a hit in four straight games. In his last five games he is batting .429 with three doubles, two home runs, three walks and six RBI.

Bregman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Red Sox Aug. 29 3-for-5 2 1 2 6 0 at Red Sox Aug. 28 1-for-4 2 0 0 1 0 at Tigers Aug. 27 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 0 at Tigers Aug. 26 3-for-4 3 1 4 8 0 at Tigers Aug. 25 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Turner Stats

Turner has 132 hits with 27 doubles, 22 home runs, 44 walks and 86 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.

He's slashing .288/.358/.490 on the year.

Turner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Astros Aug. 29 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Astros Aug. 28 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Dodgers Aug. 27 1-for-2 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Dodgers Aug. 26 3-for-4 2 1 2 7 0 vs. Dodgers Aug. 25 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Devers Stats

Rafael Devers has 128 hits with 28 doubles, 29 home runs, 47 walks and 88 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He's slashed .267/.342/.507 on the season.

Devers Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Astros Aug. 29 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Astros Aug. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Dodgers Aug. 26 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Dodgers Aug. 25 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Astros Aug. 24 2-for-5 1 0 3 2 0

