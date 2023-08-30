The Boston Red Sox (69-64) carry a three-game losing streak into a contest versus the Houston Astros (76-58), at 4:10 PM ET on Wednesday.

The Astros will give the ball to Framber Valdez (9-9, 3.40 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 10 on the season, and the Red Sox will turn to Kutter Crawford (6-6, 3.56 ERA).

Astros vs. Red Sox Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Valdez - HOU (9-9, 3.40 ERA) vs Crawford - BOS (6-6, 3.56 ERA)

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Framber Valdez

The Astros' Valdez (9-9) will make his 26th start of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Friday, when he threw seven scoreless innings against the Detroit Tigers without allowing a hit.

The 29-year-old has pitched in 25 games this season with a 3.40 ERA and 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .229.

He has started 25 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 16 of them.

Valdez has pitched five or more innings in five straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has five appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 25 chances this season.

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kutter Crawford

Crawford (6-6) gets the starting nod for the Red Sox in his 18th start of the season. He's put together a 3.56 ERA in 101 2/3 innings pitched, with 101 strikeouts.

The right-hander last pitched on Friday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he went five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.

The 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.56, with 9 strikeouts per nine innings in 25 games this season. Opponents are hitting .222 against him.

Crawford is looking to collect his third quality start of the season.

Crawford is trying for his third straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages four innings per start.

He has had seven appearances this season that he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

