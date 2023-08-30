The Houston Astros and Chas McCormick (.422 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), battle starter Kutter Crawford and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Wednesday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Red Sox.

Chas McCormick Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: Fenway Park

TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Chas McCormick At The Plate

McCormick is batting .282 with 14 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 34 walks.

McCormick has gotten at least one hit in 64.4% of his games this year (58 of 90), with at least two hits 27 times (30.0%).

In 16 games this season, he has hit a long ball (17.8%, and 5.2% of his trips to the dish).

In 33.3% of his games this year, McCormick has picked up at least one RBI. In 18 of those games (20.0%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

In 38 of 90 games this season, he has scored, and nine of those games included multiple runs.

Chas McCormick Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 45 .307 AVG .259 .378 OBP .354 .575 SLG .464 20 XBH 15 10 HR 9 32 RBI 27 48/15 K/BB 50/19 9 SB 5

Red Sox Pitching Rankings