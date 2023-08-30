MLB Probable Starting Pitchers Tonight: Wednesday, August 30
Wednesday's MLB schedule features a slew of intriguing pitching matchups, and we've got all of the probable pitchers highlighted below. Top billing goes to the head-to-head matchup between the Rays and the Marlins, who will be sending Zach Eflin and Jesus Luzardo to the hill, respectively.
Read on to find the probable pitching matchups for every game on the schedule for August 30.
Today's Probable Starting Pitchers
White Sox at Orioles Probable Pitchers
The Chicago White Sox will send Dylan Cease (5-7) to the mound as they take on the Orioles, who will counter with Kyle Gibson (13-7) when the teams play Wednesday.
|CHW: Cease
|BAL: Gibson
|27 (142.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|27 (158.1 IP)
|4.87
|ERA
|4.89
|10.7
|K/9
|7.7
For a full report of the Cease vs Gibson matchup click here.
Vegas Odds for White Sox at Orioles
- BAL Odds to Win: -175
- CHW Odds to Win: +145
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream White Sox at Orioles
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Streaming: MASN2 (regional restrictions may apply)
Angels at Phillies Probable Pitchers
The Los Angeles Angels will send Reid Detmers (3-10) to the bump as they play the Phillies, who will hand the ball to Cristopher Sanchez (2-3) when the clubs play Wednesday.
|LAA: Detmers
|PHI: Sanchez
|23 (120 IP)
|Games/IP
|13 (70.1 IP)
|5.02
|ERA
|3.33
|10.4
|K/9
|8.2
Vegas Odds for Angels at Phillies
- PHI Odds to Win: -165
- LAA Odds to Win: +140
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Angels at Phillies
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Streaming: NBCS-PH (regional restrictions may apply)
Guardians at Twins Probable Pitchers
The Cleveland Guardians will send Tanner Bibee (10-3) to the mound as they play the Twins, who will look to Sonny Gray (7-6) for the game between the clubs on Wednesday.
|CLE: Bibee
|MIN: Gray
|21 (119.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|26 (150 IP)
|3.01
|ERA
|3.00
|8.8
|K/9
|9.1
For a full report of the Bibee vs Gray matchup click here.
Vegas Odds for Guardians at Twins
- MIN Odds to Win: -165
- CLE Odds to Win: +140
- Total: 8 runs
Live Stream Guardians at Twins
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Streaming: BSN (regional restrictions may apply)
Padres at Cardinals Probable Pitchers
The San Diego Padres will send Rich Hill (7-13) to the bump as they play the Cardinals, who will counter with Miles Mikolas (6-10) when the clubs play on Wednesday.
|SD: Hill
|STL: Mikolas
|26 (133 IP)
|Games/IP
|28 (158.1 IP)
|5.28
|ERA
|4.66
|7.8
|K/9
|6.3
Vegas Odds for Padres at Cardinals
- STL Odds to Win: -110
- SD Odds to Win: -110
- Total: 9.5 runs
Live Stream Padres at Cardinals
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
- Streaming: BSMW (regional restrictions may apply)
Brewers at Cubs Probable Pitchers
The Milwaukee Brewers will send Brandon Woodruff (3-1) to the hill as they take on the Cubs, who will look to Kyle Hendricks (5-7) when the clubs face off Wednesday.
|MIL: Woodruff
|CHC: Hendricks
|6 (34 IP)
|Games/IP
|18 (104.1 IP)
|2.65
|ERA
|3.97
|10.9
|K/9
|5.9
Vegas Odds for Brewers at Cubs
- MIL Odds to Win: -115
- CHC Odds to Win: -105
Live Stream Brewers at Cubs
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Streaming: MARQ (regional restrictions may apply)
Nationals at Blue Jays Probable Pitchers
The Washington Nationals will send Patrick Corbin (9-11) to the bump as they take on the Blue Jays, who will give the start to Chris Bassitt (12-7) when the clubs meet on Wednesday.
|WSH: Corbin
|TOR: Bassitt
|26 (149.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|27 (157.1 IP)
|4.76
|ERA
|4.00
|6.3
|K/9
|8.5
Vegas Odds for Nationals at Blue Jays
- TOR Odds to Win: -250
- WSH Odds to Win: +200
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Nationals at Blue Jays
- Game Time: 3:07 PM ET
- Streaming: SNET (regional restrictions may apply)
Reds at Giants Probable Pitchers
The Cincinnati Reds will send Hunter Greene (2-6) to the hill as they play the Giants, who will counter with Logan Webb (9-10) when the clubs meet on Wednesday.
|CIN: Greene
|SF: Webb
|16 (80 IP)
|Games/IP
|27 (174.1 IP)
|5.06
|ERA
|3.67
|12.2
|K/9
|8.4
Vegas Odds for Reds at Giants
- SF Odds to Win: -165
- CIN Odds to Win: +140
- Total: 8 runs
Live Stream Reds at Giants
- Game Time: 3:45 PM ET
- Streaming: NBCS-BA (regional restrictions may apply)
Astros at Red Sox Probable Pitchers
The Houston Astros will send Framber Valdez (9-9) to the hill as they take on the Red Sox, who will counter with Kutter Crawford (6-6) when the clubs play Wednesday.
|HOU: Valdez
|BOS: Crawford
|25 (161.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|25 (101 IP)
|3.40
|ERA
|3.56
|8.9
|K/9
|9.0
Vegas Odds for Astros at Red Sox
- HOU Odds to Win: -140
- BOS Odds to Win: +115
- Total: 10 runs
Live Stream Astros at Red Sox
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Streaming: NESN (regional restrictions may apply)
Athletics at Mariners Probable Pitchers
The Oakland Athletics will send Zach Neal (1-0) to the mound as they take on the Mariners, who will look to Bryce Miller (8-4) for the game between the clubs on Wednesday.
|OAK: Neal
|SEA: Miller
|8 (17 IP)
|Games/IP
|19 (101.2 IP)
|6.88
|ERA
|3.90
|5.8
|K/9
|8.4
Vegas Odds for Athletics at Mariners
- SEA Odds to Win: -275
- OAK Odds to Win: +225
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Athletics at Mariners
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Streaming: ROOT Sports NW (regional restrictions may apply)
Rays at Marlins Probable Pitchers
The Tampa Bay Rays will send Eflin (13-8) to the mound as they play the Marlins, who will look to Luzardo (9-8) when the teams face off on Wednesday.
|TB: Eflin
|MIA: Luzardo
|25 (144.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|26 (143.1 IP)
|3.55
|ERA
|3.96
|9.2
|K/9
|10.5
Vegas Odds for Rays at Marlins
- TB Odds to Win: -120
- MIA Odds to Win: +100
- Total: 7.5 runs
Live Stream Rays at Marlins
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Streaming: BSFL (regional restrictions may apply)
Yankees at Tigers Probable Pitchers
The New York Yankees will send Gerrit Cole (11-4) to the mound as they play the Tigers, who will give the start to Joey Wentz (0-0) when the teams play on Wednesday.
|NYY: Cole
|DET: Wentz
|27 (168 IP)
|Games/IP
|0 (0 IP)
|2.95
|ERA
|-
|9.7
|K/9
|-
Live Stream Yankees at Tigers
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Streaming: BSDET (regional restrictions may apply)
Rangers at Mets Probable Pitchers
The Texas Rangers will send Dane Dunning (9-6) to the hill as they take on the Mets, who will give the start to Denyi Reyes (0-0) for the matchup between the teams Wednesday.
|TEX: Dunning
|NYM: Reyes
|28 (136.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|0 (0 IP)
|3.42
|ERA
|-
|7.0
|K/9
|-
Vegas Odds for Rangers at Mets
- TEX Odds to Win: -150
- NYM Odds to Win: +125
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Rangers at Mets
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Streaming: SNY (regional restrictions may apply)
Pirates at Royals Probable Pitchers
The Pittsburgh Pirates will send Andre Jackson (0-1) to the hill as they face the Royals, who will look to Angel Zerpa (1-2) when the clubs face off on Wednesday.
|PIT: Jackson
|KC: Zerpa
|12 (36.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|7 (17.1 IP)
|4.91
|ERA
|7.27
|8.8
|K/9
|7.3
Live Stream Pirates at Royals
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Streaming: BSKC (regional restrictions may apply)
Braves at Rockies Probable Pitchers
The Atlanta Braves will send Darius Vines (0-0) to the mound as they take on the Rockies, who will hand the ball to Kyle Freeland (5-13) when the clubs play on Wednesday.
|ATL: Vines
|COL: Freeland
|0 (0 IP)
|Games/IP
|25 (135 IP)
|-
|ERA
|5.00
|-
|K/9
|5.7
Live Stream Braves at Rockies
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Streaming: SportsNet RM (regional restrictions may apply)
Diamondbacks at Dodgers Probable Pitchers
The Arizona Diamondbacks will send Brandon Pfaadt (1-6) to the hill as they take on the Dodgers, who will look to Lance Lynn (10-9) when the teams meet on Wednesday.
|ARI: Pfaadt
|LAD: Lynn
|13 (67 IP)
|Games/IP
|26 (150.2 IP)
|5.91
|ERA
|5.56
|8.1
|K/9
|10.2
Live Stream Diamondbacks at Dodgers
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Streaming: SportsNet LA (regional restrictions may apply)
