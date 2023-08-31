It's time for Week 1 of the 2023 college football campaign, which includes 14 games that feature teams from the Sun Belt. To ensure you catch all of the early-season action, check out the article below for info on how to watch.

Sun Belt Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Rhode Island Rams at Georgia State Panthers 7:00 PM ET, Thursday, August 31 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Arkansas State Red Wolves at Oklahoma Sooners 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 ESPN (Live stream on Fubo) Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs at Appalachian State Mountaineers 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Albany (NY) Great Danes at Marshall Thundering Herd 6:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Citadel Bulldogs at Georgia Southern Eagles 6:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Bucknell Bison at James Madison Dukes 6:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Texas State Bobcats at Baylor Bears 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Alcorn State Braves at Southern Miss Golden Eagles 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Army Black Knights at UL Monroe Warhawks 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 NFL Network (Live stream on Fubo) Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks at Troy Trojans 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Old Dominion Monarchs at Virginia Tech Hokies 8:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 ACC Network (Live stream on Fubo) South Alabama Jaguars at Tulane Green Wave 8:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 ESPNU (Live stream on Fubo) Northwestern State Demons at Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns 8:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Coastal Carolina Chanticleers at UCLA Bruins 10:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 ESPN (Live stream on Fubo)

