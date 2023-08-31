There are three games on today's WNBA schedule, including the Washington Mystics taking on the Las Vegas Aces.

Today's WNBA Games

The Connecticut Sun face the Phoenix Mercury

The Mercury hope to pick up a road win at the Sun on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBC Sports Networks

Fubo Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

CON Record: 24-11

24-11 PHO Record: 9-26

9-26 CON Stats: 83.1 PPG (fourth in WNBA), 78.8 Opp. PPG (first)

83.1 PPG (fourth in WNBA), 78.8 Opp. PPG (first) PHO Stats: 76.6 PPG (12th in WNBA), 83.8 Opp. PPG (seventh)

Players to Watch

CON Key Player: Alyssa Thomas (15.9 PPG, 9.9 RPG, 8.1 APG)

Alyssa Thomas (15.9 PPG, 9.9 RPG, 8.1 APG) PHO Key Player: Brittney Griner (17.9 PPG, 6.7 RPG, 2.0 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: -12.5

-12.5 CON Odds to Win: -991

-991 PHO Odds to Win: +620

+620 Total: 156 points

The Las Vegas Aces face the Washington Mystics

The Mystics travel to face the Aces on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBC Sports Networks

Fubo Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

LVA Record: 30-6

30-6 WAS Record: 17-18

17-18 LVA Stats: 92.6 PPG (first in WNBA), 80.6 Opp. PPG (third)

92.6 PPG (first in WNBA), 80.6 Opp. PPG (third) WAS Stats: 80.5 PPG (eighth in WNBA), 81.0 Opp. PPG (fifth)

Players to Watch

LVA Key Player: A'ja Wilson (22.0 PPG, 9.5 RPG, 1.6 APG)

A'ja Wilson (22.0 PPG, 9.5 RPG, 1.6 APG) WAS Key Player: Brittney Sykes (15.5 PPG, 4.9 RPG, 3.8 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: -9.5

-9.5 LVA Odds to Win: -506

-506 WAS Odds to Win: +365

+365 Total: 167.5 points

The Los Angeles Sparks play host to the Seattle Storm

The Storm look to pull off an away win at the Sparks on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: FOX

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

LAS Record: 15-20

15-20 SEA Record: 10-25

10-25 LAS Stats: 79.1 PPG (10th in WNBA), 80.3 Opp. PPG (second)

79.1 PPG (10th in WNBA), 80.3 Opp. PPG (second) SEA Stats: 78.7 PPG (11th in WNBA), 83.9 Opp. PPG (eighth)

Players to Watch

LAS Key Player: Nneka Ogwumike (19.3 PPG, 8.9 RPG, 2.7 APG)

Nneka Ogwumike (19.3 PPG, 8.9 RPG, 2.7 APG) SEA Key Player: Jewell Loyd (24.2 PPG, 4.5 RPG, 3.4 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: -5.5

-5.5 LAS Odds to Win: -243

-243 SEA Odds to Win: +195

+195 Total: 159.5 points

