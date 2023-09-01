The Houston Astros, including Alex Bregman (.429 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Carlos Rodon and the New York Yankees at Minute Maid Park, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Red Sox.

Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023

Friday, September 1, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Carlos Rodón

Carlos Rodón TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Read More About This Game

Alex Bregman At The Plate

Bregman is batting .266 with 23 doubles, three triples, 22 home runs and 76 walks.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 57th, his on-base percentage ranks 23rd, and he is 63rd in the league in slugging.

Bregman enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .500 with two homers.

In 86 of 134 games this season (64.2%) Bregman has picked up a hit, and in 39 of those games he had more than one (29.1%).

In 16.4% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 3.7% of his trips to the dish.

Bregman has had an RBI in 56 games this season (41.8%), including 22 multi-RBI outings (16.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

He has scored in 48.5% of his games this season (65 of 134), with two or more runs 18 times (13.4%).

Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 66 GP 68 .273 AVG .260 .377 OBP .355 .430 SLG .466 18 XBH 30 9 HR 13 39 RBI 51 34/38 K/BB 45/38 4 SB 0

Yankees Pitching Rankings