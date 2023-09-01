Carlos Rodon gets the nod on the mound for the New York Yankees in the first of a three-game series against the Houston Astros and Alex Bregman on Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

Astros vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, September 1, 2023

Friday, September 1, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros average 1.3 home runs per game to rank ninth in MLB action with 177 total home runs.

Houston ranks eighth in MLB with a .428 slugging percentage.

The Astros' .258 batting average is sixth-best in MLB.

Houston is the fifth-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 5.1 runs per game (683 total).

The Astros rank fifth in baseball with an on-base percentage of .331.

The Astros strike out 7.8 times per game to rank fourth in the majors.

Houston's pitching staff ranks seventh in the majors with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.

Houston has a 3.92 team ERA that ranks seventh among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Astros combine for the 18th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.291).

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

Justin Verlander (10-6) gets the starting nod for the Astros in his 22nd start of the season. He's put together a 3.06 ERA in 123 1/3 innings pitched, with 110 strikeouts.

The righty's last time out was on Sunday against the Detroit Tigers, when he tossed five scoreless innings while allowing two hits.

Verlander has collected 11 quality starts this year.

Verlander is aiming for his 15th straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.9 frames per appearance on the hill.

He will attempt for his third straight appearance without giving up an earned run.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 8/26/2023 Tigers W 9-2 Away Hunter Brown Eduardo Rodríguez 8/27/2023 Tigers W 17-4 Away Justin Verlander Alex Faedo 8/28/2023 Red Sox W 13-5 Away Cristian Javier Chris Sale 8/29/2023 Red Sox W 6-2 Away J.P. France Brayan Bello 8/30/2023 Red Sox W 7-4 Away Framber Valdez Kutter Crawford 9/1/2023 Yankees - Home Justin Verlander Carlos Rodón 9/2/2023 Yankees - Home Hunter Brown Luis Severino 9/3/2023 Yankees - Home Cristian Javier Michael King 9/4/2023 Rangers - Away Cristian Javier Andrew Heaney 9/5/2023 Rangers - Away J.P. France Dane Dunning 9/6/2023 Rangers - Away Framber Valdez Max Scherzer

