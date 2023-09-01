Jacob Meyers vs. Yankees Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 1
Friday, Jacob Meyers and the Houston Astros face the New York Yankees and Carlos Rodon, with the first pitch at 8:10 PM ET.
He returns to action for the first time since August 27, when he went 0-for-2 against the Tigers.
Jacob Meyers Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Yankees Starter: Carlos Rodón
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Jacob Meyers At The Plate
- Meyers has 16 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 26 walks while batting .229.
- Meyers has picked up a hit in 49 of 91 games this year, with multiple hits 15 times.
- In 8.8% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 2.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Meyers has picked up an RBI in 20.9% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 7.7% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 33 of 91 games this year, and more than once 6 times.
Other Astros Players vs the Yankees
Jacob Meyers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|46
|.213
|AVG
|.245
|.293
|OBP
|.311
|.340
|SLG
|.424
|10
|XBH
|16
|4
|HR
|5
|11
|RBI
|21
|45/15
|K/BB
|40/11
|2
|SB
|3
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 11th in the league.
- The Yankees have the 12th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.00).
- The Yankees rank 20th in baseball in home runs given up (167 total, 1.2 per game).
- Rodon (1-4 with a 5.97 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 37 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Yankees, his ninth of the season.
- His most recent appearance came on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when the left-hander tossed 4 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.
- In eight games this season, the 30-year-old has an ERA of 5.97, with 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .236 against him.
