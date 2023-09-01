Louisiana BetMGM Promo Code: GNPLAY1

How to Bet

Looking to use BetMGM to make a bet? Signing up is easy. Just get your computer, phone, or mobile device, along with a method of payment for your first deposit. Then follow our link, and the BetMGM site or app will guide you through the process.

Looking to bet on a game today but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, spread, and over/under. A moneyline bet means that you think the team you bet on will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10 with odds of -110, you'd get $19 back.

Although it can be a bit more complicated, betting against the spread can offer a larger payout in certain circumstances. If a team, for example, is -6 on the spread, the -6 means that they must win by at least seven points to "cover the spread." But if they don't win by enough points, tie, or lose, then their opponent will "cover" the spread, making them the winning side of the wager.

The over/under, or total, is much simpler. You just pick whether the combined score of both teams in this game will be above or below 56.5 when all is said and done. Bet $10 on the over, with odds of -110, and you'll get $19 back if you're right!

Games to Bet on Today

Golden State Warriors vs. Denver Nuggets

League: NBA

NBA Game Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado TV Channel: ABC, ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ABC, ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Nuggets (-6.5)

Nuggets (-6.5) Nuggets Moneyline: -275

-275 Warriors Moneyline: +220

+220 Total: 233.5

Baltimore Ravens vs. San Francisco 49ers

League: NFL

NFL Game Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Location: Santa Clara, California

Santa Clara, California TV Channel: ABC (Watch on Fubo)

ABC (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: 49ers (-6)

49ers (-6) 49ers Moneyline: -275

-275 Ravens Moneyline: +220

+220 Total: 46.5

New York Giants vs. Philadelphia Eagles

League: NFL

NFL Game Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV Channel: FOX (Watch on Fubo)

FOX (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Eagles (-13.5)

Eagles (-13.5) Eagles Moneyline: -900

-900 Giants Moneyline: +600

+600 Total: 43

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Miami Heat

League: NBA

NBA Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Heat (-2.5)

Heat (-2.5) Heat Moneyline: -150

-150 76ers Moneyline: +125

+125 Total: 226.5

Milwaukee Bucks vs. New York Knicks

League: NBA

NBA Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Bucks (-3.5)

Bucks (-3.5) Bucks Moneyline: -165

-165 Knicks Moneyline: +140

+140 Total: 241.5

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs

League: NFL

NFL Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri TV Channel: CBS (Watch on Fubo)

CBS (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Chiefs (-10.5)

Chiefs (-10.5) Chiefs Moneyline: -600

-600 Raiders Moneyline: +425

+425 Total: 40.5

Boston Celtics vs. Los Angeles Lakers

League: NBA

NBA Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California TV Channel: ABC, ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ABC, ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Celtics (-2.5)

Celtics (-2.5) Celtics Moneyline: -150

-150 Lakers Moneyline: +125

+125 Total: 234.5

Dallas Mavericks vs. Phoenix Suns

League: NBA

NBA Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Suns (-4.5)

Suns (-4.5) Suns Moneyline: -185

-185 Mavericks Moneyline: +150

+150 Total: 237.5

