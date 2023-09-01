Top Player Prop Bets for Mets vs. Mariners on September 1, 2023
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Player prop bet options for Francisco Lindor and others are listed when the New York Mets host the Seattle Mariners at Citi Field on Friday at 7:10 PM ET.
Mets vs. Mariners Game Info
- When: Friday, September 1, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York
- How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+
MLB Props Today: New York Mets
Francisco Lindor Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)
Lindor Stats
- Lindor has 29 doubles, two triples, 24 home runs, 54 walks and 79 RBI (125 total hits). He has swiped 23 bases.
- He's slashing .251/.333/.461 so far this year.
Lindor Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Rangers
|Aug. 30
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Rangers
|Aug. 29
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rangers
|Aug. 28
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Angels
|Aug. 27
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Angels
|Aug. 26
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
Pete Alonso Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
Alonso Stats
- Pete Alonso has 14 doubles, two triples, 39 home runs, 56 walks and 96 RBI (101 total hits). He's also swiped four bases.
- He's slashed .220/.326/.514 on the season.
Alonso Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Rangers
|Aug. 30
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Rangers
|Aug. 29
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rangers
|Aug. 28
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Angels
|Aug. 27
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
|vs. Angels
|Aug. 26
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners
J.P. Crawford Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +265)
Crawford Stats
- J.P. Crawford has 112 hits with 28 doubles, 12 home runs, 78 walks and 44 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.
- He's slashed .268/.385/.421 on the season.
- Crawford enters this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with two doubles, a home run, four walks and four RBI.
Crawford Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Athletics
|Aug. 30
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|vs. Athletics
|Aug. 29
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Athletics
|Aug. 28
|2-for-4
|3
|1
|1
|5
|0
|vs. Royals
|Aug. 27
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Royals
|Aug. 26
|2-for-3
|3
|0
|1
|3
|0
