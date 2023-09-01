Yainer Diaz vs. Yankees Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 1
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Yainer Diaz, with a slugging percentage of .450 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the New York Yankees, with Carlos Rodon on the mound, September 1 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Red Sox.
Yainer Diaz Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Yankees Starter: Carlos Rodón
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Yainer Diaz At The Plate
- Diaz is hitting .280 with 18 doubles, 19 home runs and 10 walks.
- Diaz has gotten at least one hit in 64.8% of his games this season (57 of 88), with multiple hits 23 times (26.1%).
- He has homered in 18 games this season (20.5%), homering in 5.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Diaz has picked up an RBI in 40.9% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 11.4% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 36 games this year, with multiple runs five times.
Other Astros Players vs the Yankees
Yainer Diaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|45
|.320
|AVG
|.240
|.338
|OBP
|.271
|.620
|SLG
|.435
|21
|XBH
|16
|12
|HR
|7
|28
|RBI
|21
|26/3
|K/BB
|30/7
|0
|SB
|0
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 11th in the league.
- The Yankees have a 4.00 team ERA that ranks 12th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs surrendered (167 total, 1.2 per game).
- Rodon makes the start for the Yankees, his ninth of the season. He is 1-4 with a 5.97 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 37 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Sunday, the left-hander threw 4 2/3 innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- In eight games this season, the 30-year-old has put up a 5.97 ERA and 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .236 to his opponents.
