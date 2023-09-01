Yainer Diaz, with a slugging percentage of .450 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the New York Yankees, with Carlos Rodon on the mound, September 1 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Red Sox.

Yainer Diaz Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

  • Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  • Yankees Starter: Carlos Rodón
  • TV Channel: SportsNet SW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Yainer Diaz At The Plate

  • Diaz is hitting .280 with 18 doubles, 19 home runs and 10 walks.
  • Diaz has gotten at least one hit in 64.8% of his games this season (57 of 88), with multiple hits 23 times (26.1%).
  • He has homered in 18 games this season (20.5%), homering in 5.9% of his trips to the dish.
  • Diaz has picked up an RBI in 40.9% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 11.4% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in three contests.
  • He has scored in 36 games this year, with multiple runs five times.

Yainer Diaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
43 GP 45
.320 AVG .240
.338 OBP .271
.620 SLG .435
21 XBH 16
12 HR 7
28 RBI 21
26/3 K/BB 30/7
0 SB 0

Yankees Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 11th in the league.
  • The Yankees have a 4.00 team ERA that ranks 12th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Yankees pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs surrendered (167 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Rodon makes the start for the Yankees, his ninth of the season. He is 1-4 with a 5.97 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 37 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Sunday, the left-hander threw 4 2/3 innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
  • In eight games this season, the 30-year-old has put up a 5.97 ERA and 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .236 to his opponents.
