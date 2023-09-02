Kyle Tucker -- .231 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the New York Yankees, with Luis Severino on the hill, on September 2 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI against the Yankees.

Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Yankees Starter: Luis Severino

TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Discover More About This Game

Kyle Tucker At The Plate

Tucker has 141 hits and an OBP of .374 to go with a slugging percentage of .517. All three of those stats rank first among Houston hitters this season.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 13th in batting average, 12th in on-base percentage, and 12th in slugging.

In 92 of 132 games this year (69.7%) Tucker has picked up a hit, and in 37 of those games he had more than one (28.0%).

Looking at the 132 games he has played this year, he's homered in 24 of them (18.2%), and in 4.6% of his trips to the dish.

Tucker has an RBI in 55 of 132 games this year, with multiple RBI in 27 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.

He has scored in 58 games this season (43.9%), including multiple runs in 15 games.

Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 64 GP 68 .263 AVG .316 .345 OBP .400 .439 SLG .586 24 XBH 33 8 HR 18 37 RBI 61 33/30 K/BB 42/37 11 SB 15

Yankees Pitching Rankings