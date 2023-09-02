The SMU Mustangs (0-0) and the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (1-0) meet at Gerald J. Ford Stadium on Saturday, September 2, 2023.

SMU had the 14th-best offense last season in terms of total yards (472.8 yards per game), but it ranked 22nd-worst on defense (431.4 yards allowed per game). Louisiana Tech has been top-25 on both sides of the ball this season, as it ranks 18th-best in points per game (22) and 11th-best in points surrendered per game (17).

Louisiana Tech vs. SMU Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPNU

University Park, Texas Venue: Gerald J. Ford Stadium

Louisiana Tech vs. SMU Key Statistics (2022)

Louisiana Tech SMU 391.9 (78th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 472.8 (22nd) 468.8 (117th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 431.4 (115th) 124.7 (99th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 156.2 (64th) 267.3 (33rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 316.7 (7th) 23 (114th) Turnovers (Rank) 20 (89th) 22 (22nd) Takeaways (Rank) 18 (62nd)

Louisiana Tech Stats Leaders

Hank Bachmeier has thrown for 333 yards (333 ypg) while completing 77.3% of his passes and collecting one touchdown pass with one interception this season.

Charvis Thornton has rushed for 51 yards on eight carries so far this year.

Keith Willis Jr. has collected 32 yards (on 11 carries).

Smoke Harris leads his team with 155 receiving yards on 11 receptions with one touchdown.

Cyrus Allen has five receptions (on eight targets) for a total of 48 yards (48 yards per game) this year.

Nate Jones has racked up 28 reciving yards (28 ypg) this season.

SMU Stats Leaders (2022)

Tanner Mordecai's previous season stat line: 3,524 passing yards (271.1 per game), 288-for-443 (65%), 33 touchdowns and 10 picks.

Tyler Lavine racked up 642 rushing yards (49.4 per game) and 10 touchdowns last year.

Velton Gardner churned out 368 yards on 70 carries (28.3 yards per game), with one rushing touchdown last year.

Rashee Rice hauled in 96 catches for 1,355 yards (104.2 per game) while being targeted 156 times. He also scored 10 touchdowns.

Jordan Kerley produced last season, catching 37 passes for 588 yards and six touchdowns. He collected 45.2 receiving yards per game.

Kelvontay Dixon grabbed 28 passes on 42 targets for 378 yards and three touchdowns, compiling 29.1 receiving yards per game.

