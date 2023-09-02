According to our computer projections, the Tarleton State Texans will defeat the McNeese Cowboys when the two teams play at Cowboy Stadium on Saturday, September 2, which kicks off at 8:00 PM. For our predictions on the spead, point total, and final score, check out the rest of the article below.

McNeese vs. Tarleton State Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Tarleton State (-3.3) 57.2 Tarleton State 30, McNeese 27

McNeese Betting Info (2022)

The Cowboys compiled a 3-6-0 record against the spread last season.

The Cowboys and their opponents combined to go over the point total three out of nine times last season.

Tarleton State Betting Info (2022)

The Texans compiled a 4-4-0 ATS record last year.

In Texans games last season, combined scoring went over the point total five times.

Cowboys vs. Texans 2022 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed McNeese 22.6 30.9 24.3 25.0 20.6 38.0 Tarleton State 31.0 27.8 31.2 17.3 30.8 40.4

