The Tarleton State Texans (0-0) visit the McNeese Cowboys (0-0) at Cowboy Stadium on Saturday, September 2, 2023.

McNeese compiled 345.3 yards per game on offense last season (85th in the FCS), and it ranked 96th defensively with 417.6 yards allowed per game. Tarleton State owned the 77th-ranked defense last year (391.8 yards allowed per game), and it was more effective offensively, ranking 22nd-best with 437.2 yards per game.

McNeese vs. Tarleton State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Lake Charles, Louisiana

Lake Charles, Louisiana Venue: Cowboy Stadium

McNeese vs. Tarleton State Key Statistics (2022)

McNeese Tarleton State 345.3 (81st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 437.2 (33rd) 417.6 (87th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 391.8 (66th) 201.7 (22nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 175.6 (41st) 143.5 (121st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 261.5 (28th) 5 (116th) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (59th) 0 (79th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (50th)

McNeese Stats Leaders (2022)

Last season Knox Kadum recorded 964 passing yards (87.6 per game), a 50% completion percentage, six touchdowns, and 10 interceptions.

Deonta McMahon took 189 carries for 1,402 yards (127.5 per game) and scored 12 touchdowns last season. When it comes to receiving, he caught 22 passes for 210 yards (19.1 per game) and two TDs.

D'Angelo Durham collected 340 rushing yards on 35 carries and three touchdowns last season.

Mason Pierce picked up 39 receptions for 498 yards and two touchdowns last season. He was targeted 27 times, and averaged 45.3 yards per game.

Jon McCall grabbed 12 passes for 204 yards and one touchdown, putting up 18.5 yards per game last year.

Tarleton State Stats Leaders (2022)

Beau Allen threw for 2,830 yards and 23 touchdowns last season.

Derrel Kelley III averaged 92.1 rushing yards per game and tallied eight rushing touchdowns.

Ontario Douglas ran for three touchdowns on 294 yards a year ago.

Darius Cooper averaged 96.0 receiving yards and collected nine receiving touchdowns over the course of the 2022 season.

Jaden Smith collected 10 touchdowns and had 827 receiving yards (75.2 ypg) in 2022.

Gabe Douglas worked his way to three receiving touchdowns and 288 receiving yards (26.2 ypg) last season.

