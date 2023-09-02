The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (0-0) play an FCS opponent, the Northwestern State Demons (0-0) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Cajun Field.

Louisiana compiled 26.2 points per game on offense last season, which ranked it 78th in the FBS. On the defensive side of the ball, it ranked 36th, allowing 22.8 points per game. Despite sporting a bottom-25 scoring defense that ranked eighth-worst in the FCS last season (37.9 points allowed per game), Northwestern State put up better results offensively, ranking 94th in the FCS by totaling 21.5 points per game.

Northwestern State vs. Louisiana Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Lafayette, Louisiana

Lafayette, Louisiana Venue: Cajun Field

Northwestern State vs. Louisiana Key Statistics (2022)

Northwestern State Louisiana 381.7 (57th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 364.2 (76th) 476.1 (122nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 362.1 (56th) 113.3 (106th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 144.2 (71st) 268.5 (19th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 219.9 (82nd) 2 (59th) Turnovers (Rank) 18 (58th) 0 (79th) Takeaways (Rank) 23 (17th)

Northwestern State Stats Leaders (2022)

Zachary Clement completed 54.1% of his passes to throw for 2,498 and 19 touchdowns last season. Clement also contributed in the run game, accumulating two touchdowns on 27.5 yards per game.

Kennieth Lacy racked up four rushing touchdowns on 39.5 yards per game last season.

Zach Patterson averaged 64.5 yards on 7.5 receptions per game and compiled five receiving touchdowns in 2022.

Javon Antonio caught 64 passes last season on his way to 684 yards and six receiving touchdowns.

Ke'Nard King worked his way to two receiving touchdowns and 360 receiving yards (32.7 ypg) last season.

Louisiana Stats Leaders (2022)

Last year Ben Wooldridge put up 1,627 passing yards (125.2 per game), a 56.4% completion percentage, 15 touchdowns, and five interceptions. He also added 187 rushing yards on 48 carries with two rushing TDs (averaging 14.4 rushing yards per game).

Chris Smith picked up 626 rushing yards (48.2 per game) and three touchdowns last year.

Terrence Williams posted 373 rushing yards on 104 carries and one touchdown last season.

In the previous year, Michael Jefferson grabbed 51 passes (on 85 targets) for 810 yards (62.3 per game). He also found the end zone seven times.

Neal Johnson produced last season, grabbing 26 passes for 302 yards and two touchdowns. He collected 23.2 receiving yards per game.

John Stephens Jr. grabbed 14 passes for 284 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 21.8 yards per game last year.

