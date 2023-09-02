Saturday's contest at Globe Life Field has the Texas Rangers (75-59) matching up with the Minnesota Twins (70-65) at 7:15 PM ET (on September 2). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-4 victory for the Rangers, so it should be a tight matchup.

The Rangers will give the nod to Jordan Montgomery (8-10, 3.19 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 9 on the season, and the Twins will counter with Dallas Keuchel (1-1, 3.50 ERA).

Rangers vs. Twins Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, September 2, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Saturday, September 2, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: FOX

FOX

Rangers vs. Twins Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Rangers 5, Twins 4.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Twins

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Rangers Performance Insights

In seven games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Rangers have a record of 3-4.

In its last 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Rangers' last 10 games.

The Rangers have been favorites in 89 games this season and won 53 (59.6%) of those contests.

Texas has a record of 15-6, a 71.4% win rate, when favored by -190 or more by sportsbooks this season.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rangers have a 65.5% chance to win.

Texas is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking third with 739 total runs this season.

The Rangers have the 14th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.08).

Twins Performance Insights

The Twins have played as the underdog in four of their past 10 games and have gone 2-2 in those contests.

When it comes to the over/under, Minnesota and its opponents are 7-3-0 in its last 10 games.

The past 10 Twins contests have not had a spread set by oddsmakers.

The Twins have been underdogs in 43 games this season and have come away with the win 17 times (39.5%) in those contests.

This year, Minnesota has won one of three games when listed as at least +155 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Twins have a 39.2% chance of walking away with the win.

Averaging 4.5 runs per game (608 total), Minnesota is the 16th-highest scoring team in the majors.

The Twins have pitched to a 3.91 ERA this season, which ranks seventh in baseball.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup August 27 @ Twins L 7-6 Jordan Montgomery vs Bailey Ober August 28 @ Mets W 4-3 Jon Gray vs Tylor Megill August 29 @ Mets W 2-1 Andrew Heaney vs José Quintana August 30 @ Mets L 6-5 Dane Dunning vs Denyi Reyes September 1 Twins L 5-1 Max Scherzer vs Joe Ryan September 2 Twins - Jordan Montgomery vs Dallas Keuchel September 3 Twins - Jon Gray vs Kenta Maeda September 4 Astros - Andrew Heaney vs J.P. France September 5 Astros - Dane Dunning vs Framber Valdez September 6 Astros - Max Scherzer vs Justin Verlander September 8 Athletics - Jordan Montgomery vs Paul Blackburn

Twins Schedule