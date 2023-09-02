Which team is going to come out on top on Saturday, September 2, when the TCU Horned Frogs and Colorado Buffaloes square off at 12:00 PM? Our projection model believes in the Horned Frogs. Check out our other projections below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

TCU vs. Colorado Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction TCU (-20.5) Toss Up (63.5) TCU 52, Colorado 11

TCU Betting Info (2022)

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Horned Frogs a 90.9% chance to win.

The Horned Frogs covered 10 times in 15 games with a spread last season.

TCU covered every time (1-0) as a 20.5-point or higher favorite last year.

Last season, nine of Horned Frogs games went over the point total.

TCU games last season posted an average total of 63.1, which is 0.4 points fewer than the total for this matchup.

Colorado Betting Info (2022)

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 13.3% chance of a victory for the Buffaloes.

The Buffaloes covered just twice in 12 games with a spread last year.

Colorado was winless ATS (0-7) when playing as at least 20.5-point underdogs last season.

Buffaloes games went over the point total nine out of 12 times last year.

Games involving Colorado last year averaged 54.8 points per game, a 8.7-point differential when compared to the over/under for this contest.

Horned Frogs vs. Buffaloes 2022 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed TCU 38.8 29 28 31 34.2 24.5 Colorado 15.4 44.5 19.2 41.7 11.7 47.3

