The No. 24 Tulane Green Wave (0-0) play the South Alabama Jaguars (0-0) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Yulman Stadium. The Green Wave are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 6.5 points. The over/under is 51.5 in the contest.

Tulane vs. South Alabama Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPNU
  • City: New Orleans, Louisiana
  • Venue: Yulman Stadium

Tulane vs. South Alabama Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total Tulane Moneyline South Alabama Moneyline
BetMGM Tulane (-6.5) 51.5 -275 +210 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Tulane (-6.5) 52.5 -245 +200 Bet on this game with DraftKings
FanDuel Tulane (-6.5) 52.5 -255 +205 Bet on this game with FanDuel
PointsBet Tulane (-6.5) - -227 +185 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Tulane (-6.5) - -250 +200 Bet on this game with Tipico

Tulane vs. South Alabama Betting Trends

  • Tulane put together a 12-2-0 ATS record last year.
  • The Green Wave covered the spread five times last season (5-1 ATS) when playing as at least 6.5-point favorites.
  • South Alabama covered seven times in 13 games with a spread last season.
  • The Jaguars won their only game last season when playing as at least 6.5-point underdogs.

Tulane 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the National Champ. +35000 Bet $100 to win $35000
To Win the AAC +250 Bet $100 to win $250

