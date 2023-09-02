Based on our computer model, the Army Black Knights will beat the UL Monroe Warhawks when the two teams come together at JPS Field at Malone Stadium on Saturday, September 2, which kicks off at 7:00 PM. For our predictions on the spead, point total, and final score, see the rest of the article below.

Looking to bet on Army vs. UL Monroe? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

UL Monroe vs. Army Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction UL Monroe (+9) Over (47) Army 29, UL Monroe 24

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 1 Sun Belt Predictions

UL Monroe Betting Info (2022)

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Warhawks have a 28.6% chance to win.

The Warhawks covered five times in 12 matchups with a spread last year.

UL Monroe had an ATS record of 4-3 as underdogs of 9 points or greater last year.

The Warhawks and their opponent combined to go over the point total six out of 12 times last year.

The average total for UL Monroe's games last season was 55.8 points, 8.8 more than this game's over/under.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Army Betting Info (2022)

The Black Knights have an implied moneyline win probability of 75.0% in this matchup.

The Black Knights covered seven times in 12 chances against the spread last season.

As 9-point or greater favorites, Army went 3-1 against the spread last season.

Last season, eight of Black Knights games hit the over.

The point total average for Army games last season was 49.9, 2.9 more points than the over/under for this matchup.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Warhawks vs. Black Knights 2022 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Army 28.6 22.5 37.5 23.3 22.8 25 UL Monroe 22.3 34.4 23.6 20.4 21.4 44.4

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.