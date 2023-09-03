The Houston Astros and New York Yankees will meet on Sunday at Minute Maid Park, at 7:10 PM ET, with Alex Bregman and Aaron Judge among those expected to step up at the plate.

The favored Astros have -160 moneyline odds against the underdog Yankees, who are listed at +135. The total is 8.5 runs for the game.

Astros vs. Yankees Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Time: 7:10 PM ET

TV: ESPN

Location: Houston, Texas

Venue: Minute Maid Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Astros -160 +135 8.5 -120 +100 - - -

Astros Recent Betting Performance

In eight games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Astros have a record of 3-5.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Astros and their opponents have failed to hit the over three times.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Astros' last 10 games.

Astros Betting Records & Stats

The Astros have been the moneyline favorite 95 total times this season. They've finished 54-41 in those games.

Houston has gone 29-16 (winning 64.4% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -160 or shorter.

The implied moneyline probablility in this matchup gives the Astros a 61.5% chance to win.

Houston has played in 137 games with a set over/under, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 71 times (71-63-3).

The Astros have collected an 8-8-0 record ATS this season (covering 50% of the time).

Astros Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 35-33 42-27 25-20 49-40 48-44 26-16

