Michael King gets the nod on the mound for the New York Yankees in the final of a three-game series against the Houston Astros and Yordan Alvarez on Sunday at 7:10 PM ET.

Astros vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, September 3, 2023

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros are ninth-best in baseball with 180 total home runs.

Houston is eighth in MLB, slugging .428.

The Astros have the eighth-best batting average in the league (.257).

Houston scores the fifth-most runs in baseball (689 total, five per game).

The Astros rank sixth in baseball with an on-base percentage of .330.

The Astros strike out 7.8 times per game, the fourth-best mark in baseball.

The pitching staff for Houston has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.

Houston has a 3.93 team ERA that ranks eighth across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Astros have the 18th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.291).

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

Cristian Javier (9-2 with a 4.66 ERA and 119 strikeouts in 131 1/3 innings pitched) looks for his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Astros, his 26th of the season.

The righty's last appearance was on Monday against the Boston Red Sox, when he threw four innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.

Javier has recorded nine quality starts this year.

Javier will try to record his 20th game of five or more innings pitched this season. He's averaging 5.2 innings per appearance.

In one of his 25 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 8/28/2023 Red Sox W 13-5 Away Cristian Javier Chris Sale 8/29/2023 Red Sox W 6-2 Away J.P. France Brayan Bello 8/30/2023 Red Sox W 7-4 Away Framber Valdez Kutter Crawford 9/1/2023 Yankees L 6-2 Home Justin Verlander Carlos Rodón 9/2/2023 Yankees L 5-4 Home Hunter Brown Luis Severino 9/3/2023 Yankees - Home Cristian Javier Michael King 9/4/2023 Rangers - Away J.P. France Andrew Heaney 9/5/2023 Rangers - Away Framber Valdez Dane Dunning 9/6/2023 Rangers - Away Justin Verlander Max Scherzer 9/8/2023 Padres - Home Hunter Brown Blake Snell 9/9/2023 Padres - Home Cristian Javier Seth Lugo

