The No. 5 LSU Tigers (0-0) face off against the No. 8 Florida State Seminoles (0-0) at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on September 3, 2023, starting at 7:30 PM ET, airing on ABC. The Tigers are favored by 2.5 points in the game. The over/under is 56.5 in the contest.

LSU vs. Florida State Game Info

  • Date: Sunday, September 3, 2023
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Channel: ABC
  • City: Orlando, Florida
  • City: Orlando, Florida
  • Venue: Camping World Stadium

LSU vs. Florida State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total LSU Moneyline Florida State Moneyline
BetMGM LSU (-2.5) 56.5 -130 +110
DraftKings LSU (-2) 56.5 -135 +114
FanDuel LSU (-1.5) 56.5 -137 +114
PointsBet - - +105 -125
Tipico LSU (-2) - -130 +110

LSU vs. Florida State Betting Trends

  • LSU won eight games against the spread last season, failing to cover six times.
  • The Tigers were favored by 2.5 points or more eight times last season, and covered the spread in four of those contests.
  • Florida State put together an 8-5-0 record against the spread last season.
  • The Seminoles covered the spread twice when an underdog by 2.5 points or more last year (in three opportunities).

LSU 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the National Champ. +1200 Bet $100 to win $1200
To Win the SEC +450 Bet $100 to win $450

