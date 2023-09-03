Mauricio Dubon -- with a slugging percentage of .697 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the New York Yankees, with Michael King on the mound, on September 3 at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Yankees.

Mauricio Dubon Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Sunday, September 3, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Yankees Starter: Michael King

Michael King TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Mauricio Dubon At The Plate

Dubon is batting .272 with 23 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 16 walks.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 43rd in batting average, 123rd in on-base percentage, and 115th in slugging.

Dubon has gotten a hit in 76 of 107 games this year (71.0%), with at least two hits on 27 occasions (25.2%).

He has hit a home run in 6.5% of his games this year, and 1.6% of his trips to the dish.

Dubon has driven in a run in 29 games this year (27.1%), including eight games with more than one RBI (7.5%).

In 49.5% of his games this year (53 of 107), he has scored, and in 11 of those games (10.3%) he has scored more than once.

Mauricio Dubon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 50 GP 55 .251 AVG .290 .279 OBP .322 .342 SLG .430 12 XBH 20 2 HR 5 10 RBI 27 26/8 K/BB 33/8 1 SB 6

Yankees Pitching Rankings