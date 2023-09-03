Mauricio Dubon vs. Yankees Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 3
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 7:24 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Mauricio Dubon -- with a slugging percentage of .697 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the New York Yankees, with Michael King on the mound, on September 3 at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Yankees.
Mauricio Dubon Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Yankees Starter: Michael King
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Mauricio Dubon? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Mauricio Dubon At The Plate
- Dubon is batting .272 with 23 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 16 walks.
- Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 43rd in batting average, 123rd in on-base percentage, and 115th in slugging.
- Dubon has gotten a hit in 76 of 107 games this year (71.0%), with at least two hits on 27 occasions (25.2%).
- He has hit a home run in 6.5% of his games this year, and 1.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Dubon has driven in a run in 29 games this year (27.1%), including eight games with more than one RBI (7.5%).
- In 49.5% of his games this year (53 of 107), he has scored, and in 11 of those games (10.3%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Other Astros Players vs the Yankees
- Click Here for Yordan Alvarez
- Click Here for Jeremy Pena
- Click Here for Michael Brantley
- Click Here for Kyle Tucker
- Click Here for Jose Altuve
- Click Here for José Abreu
- Click Here for Martín Maldonado
- Click Here for Alex Bregman
- Click Here for Chas McCormick
Mauricio Dubon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|55
|.251
|AVG
|.290
|.279
|OBP
|.322
|.342
|SLG
|.430
|12
|XBH
|20
|2
|HR
|5
|10
|RBI
|27
|26/8
|K/BB
|33/8
|1
|SB
|6
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Yankees pitching staff ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Yankees have a 3.98 team ERA that ranks 10th among all league pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to surrender 170 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 20th in the league).
- The Yankees are sending King (3-5) out to make his fourth start of the season. He is 3-5 with a 2.96 ERA and 87 strikeouts through 73 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last appearance was on Tuesday against the Detroit Tigers, when he went four scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- The 28-year-old has put up a 2.96 ERA and 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings across 43 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .217 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.