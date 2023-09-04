Astros vs. Rangers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 4
Monday's game features the Texas Rangers (76-60) and the Houston Astros (77-61) squaring off at Globe Life Field in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 5-4 win for the Rangers according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 4:05 PM ET on September 4.
The Rangers will look to Andrew Heaney (9-6) against the Astros and J.P. France (10-5).
Astros vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, September 4, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET
- Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Astros vs. Rangers Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Rangers 5, Astros 4.
Total Prediction for Astros vs. Rangers
- Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs
Read More About This Game
Astros Performance Insights
- The Astros have been an underdog just two times in their last 10 contests and won both matchups.
- In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Houston and its foes are 6-3-1 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The last 10 Astros contests have not had a runline posted by bookmakers.
- The Astros have been underdogs in 33 games this season and have come away with the win 20 times (60.6%) in those contests.
- This season, Houston has been victorious 20 times in 33 chances when named as an underdog of at least -110 or longer on the moneyline.
- The Astros have an implied victory probability of 52.4% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.
- The offense for Houston is No. 6 in the majors, scoring five runs per game (690 total runs).
- The Astros have pitched to a 3.94 ERA this season, which ranks seventh in baseball.
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 29
|@ Red Sox
|W 6-2
|J.P. France vs Brayan Bello
|August 30
|@ Red Sox
|W 7-4
|Framber Valdez vs Kutter Crawford
|September 1
|Yankees
|L 6-2
|Justin Verlander vs Carlos Rodón
|September 2
|Yankees
|L 5-4
|Hunter Brown vs Luis Severino
|September 3
|Yankees
|L 6-1
|Cristian Javier vs Michael King
|September 4
|@ Rangers
|-
|J.P. France vs Andrew Heaney
|September 5
|@ Rangers
|-
|Framber Valdez vs Dane Dunning
|September 6
|@ Rangers
|-
|Justin Verlander vs Max Scherzer
|September 8
|Padres
|-
|Hunter Brown vs Blake Snell
|September 9
|Padres
|-
|Cristian Javier vs Seth Lugo
|September 10
|Padres
|-
|J.P. France vs Rich Hill
