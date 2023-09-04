Monday's game features the Texas Rangers (76-60) and the Houston Astros (77-61) squaring off at Globe Life Field in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 5-4 win for the Rangers according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 4:05 PM ET on September 4.

The Rangers will look to Andrew Heaney (9-6) against the Astros and J.P. France (10-5).

Astros vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, September 4, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Monday, September 4, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Astros vs. Rangers Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Rangers 5, Astros 4.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Rangers

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Astros Performance Insights

The Astros have been an underdog just two times in their last 10 contests and won both matchups.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Houston and its foes are 6-3-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

The last 10 Astros contests have not had a runline posted by bookmakers.

The Astros have been underdogs in 33 games this season and have come away with the win 20 times (60.6%) in those contests.

This season, Houston has been victorious 20 times in 33 chances when named as an underdog of at least -110 or longer on the moneyline.

The Astros have an implied victory probability of 52.4% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

The offense for Houston is No. 6 in the majors, scoring five runs per game (690 total runs).

The Astros have pitched to a 3.94 ERA this season, which ranks seventh in baseball.

Astros Schedule