Adolis Garcia rides a two-game homer streak into the Texas Rangers' (76-60) game against the Houston Astros (77-61) at 4:05 PM ET on Monday, at Globe Life Field.

The probable pitchers are Andrew Heaney (9-6) for the Rangers and J.P. France (10-5) for the Astros.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Astros vs. Rangers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, September 4, 2023

Monday, September 4, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Heaney - TEX (9-6, 4.16 ERA) vs France - HOU (10-5, 3.49 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: J.P. France

France (10-5) takes the mound first for the Astros in his 20th start of the season. He has a 3.49 ERA in 116 2/3 innings pitched, with 86 strikeouts.

His last time out came on Tuesday against the Boston Red Sox, when the right-hander went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.

In 20 games this season, the 28-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.49, with 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .260 against him.

France is looking to record his 13th quality start of the year in this game.

France has pitched five or more innings in a game 16 times this season entering this game.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in four of his 20 outings this season.

J.P. France vs. Rangers

He will match up with a Rangers offense that is batting .267 as a unit (second in the MLB). They are also slugging a collective .455 (third in the league) with 190 total home runs (seventh in MLB action).

In seven innings over one appearance against the Rangers this season, France has a 0 ERA and a 1 WHIP while his opponents are batting .208.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Andrew Heaney

Heaney (9-6) will take to the mound for the Rangers and make his 27th start of the season.

The left-hander's last start was on Tuesday, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings without allowing a run on five hits in a matchup with the New York Mets.

The 32-year-old has pitched to a 4.16 ERA this season with 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 3.5 walks per nine across 26 games.

In 26 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in seven of them.

In 26 starts this season, Heaney has lasted five or more innings 18 times, with an average of 4.9 innings per appearance.

He has made 26 appearances and finished eight of them without allowing an earned run.

Andrew Heaney vs. Astros

The Astros rank sixth in MLB with 690 runs scored this season. They have a .257 batting average this campaign with 180 home runs (ninth in the league).

The Astros have gone 9-for-52 with two doubles, a home run and three RBI in three games against the left-hander this season.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.