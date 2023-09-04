Chas McCormick vs. Rangers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 4
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 6:23 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
The Houston Astros, including Chas McCormick (.292 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 71 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Andrew Heaney and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Monday at 4:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Yankees.
Chas McCormick Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Monday, September 4, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Chas McCormick At The Plate
- McCormick is hitting .281 with 14 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 34 walks.
- McCormick enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .304.
- McCormick has reached base via a hit in 60 games this year (of 92 played), and had multiple hits in 27 of those games.
- In 17.4% of his games this year, he has homered, and 5.1% of his trips to the dish.
- McCormick has driven in a run in 31 games this year (33.7%), including 18 games with more than one RBI (19.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 39 games this season (42.4%), including nine multi-run games (9.8%).
Chas McCormick Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|46
|.308
|AVG
|.257
|.377
|OBP
|.350
|.571
|SLG
|.456
|20
|XBH
|15
|10
|HR
|9
|32
|RBI
|28
|48/15
|K/BB
|50/19
|9
|SB
|5
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The Rangers pitching staff is 20th in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rangers have the 14th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.12).
- Rangers pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs given up (159 total, 1.2 per game).
- Heaney (9-6) is trying for his 10th win when he gets the starting nod for the Rangers in his 27th start of the season. He's put together a 4.16 ERA in 127 2/3 innings pitched, with 134 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Tuesday against the New York Mets, the lefty tossed 5 1/3 scoreless innings while surrendering five hits.
- The 32-year-old has an ERA of 4.16, with 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 26 games this season. Opponents have a .250 batting average against him.
