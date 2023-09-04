Clemson vs. Duke: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 4
The No. 9 Clemson Tigers (0-0) will face off against the Duke Blue Devils (0-0) in a matchup of ACC teams on Monday, September 4, 2023 at Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium. The Blue Devils are currently an underdog by 13 points. The over/under in this contest is 55.5 points.
In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Clemson vs. Duke matchup.
Clemson vs. Duke Game Info
- Date: Monday, September 4, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- City: Wilmington, North Carolina
- Venue: Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium
Clemson vs. Duke Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Clemson Moneyline
|Duke Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Clemson (-13)
|55.5
|-450
|+333
|DraftKings
|Clemson (-13)
|55.5
|-485
|+370
|FanDuel
|Clemson (-12.5)
|55.5
|-480
|+360
|PointsBet
|-
|-
|+375
|-500
|Tipico
|Clemson (-13)
|-
|-500
|+375
Clemson vs. Duke Betting Trends
- Clemson went 7-7-0 ATS last season.
- The Tigers were 3-4 ATS last season when playing as at least 13-point favorites.
- Duke won nine games against the spread last year, failing to cover four times.
Clemson & Duke 2023 Futures Odds
|Clemson
|To Win the National Champ.
|+1800
|To Win the ACC
|+140
|Duke
|To Win the National Champ.
|+50000
|To Win the ACC
|+5000
