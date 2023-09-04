Mauricio Dubon vs. Rangers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 4
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Houston Astros, including Mauricio Dubon (.344 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Andrew Heaney and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Monday at 4:05 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Yankees.
Mauricio Dubon Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Monday, September 4, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Mauricio Dubon At The Plate
- Dubon is batting .273 with 23 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 16 walks.
- He ranks 37th in batting average, 121st in on base percentage, and 116th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB play.
- Dubon has gotten a hit in 77 of 108 games this year (71.3%), including 27 multi-hit games (25.0%).
- He has homered in seven games this year (6.5%), homering in 1.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Dubon has driven home a run in 29 games this year (26.9%), including more than one RBI in 7.4% of his games.
- He has scored in 53 games this season (49.1%), including 11 multi-run games (10.2%).
Mauricio Dubon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|55
|.253
|AVG
|.290
|.280
|OBP
|.322
|.342
|SLG
|.430
|12
|XBH
|20
|2
|HR
|5
|10
|RBI
|27
|26/8
|K/BB
|33/8
|1
|SB
|6
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The Rangers pitching staff is 20th in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rangers' 4.12 team ERA ranks 14th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Rangers rank 12th in baseball in home runs allowed (159 total, 1.2 per game).
- Heaney (9-6 with a 4.16 ERA and 134 strikeouts in 127 2/3 innings pitched) looks for his 10th win when he makes the start for the Rangers, his 27th of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Tuesday, the left-hander tossed 5 1/3 scoreless innings against the New York Mets while surrendering five hits.
- In 26 games this season, the 32-year-old has an ERA of 4.16, with 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .250 against him.
