The Houston Astros, including Yainer Diaz (.385 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 78 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Andrew Heaney and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Monday at 4:05 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Yankees.

Yainer Diaz Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Monday, September 4, 2023

Monday, September 4, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney

Andrew Heaney TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Explore More About This Game

Yainer Diaz At The Plate

Diaz is hitting .284 with 18 doubles, 20 home runs and 10 walks.

Diaz has picked up a hit in 60 of 91 games this year, with multiple hits 24 times.

He has homered in 19 games this year (20.9%), leaving the park in 6% of his chances at the plate.

Diaz has picked up an RBI in 37 games this season (40.7%), with more than one RBI in 11 of those contests (12.1%).

He has scored at least once 37 times this year (40.7%), including five games with multiple runs (5.5%).

Yainer Diaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 45 .327 AVG .240 .343 OBP .271 .629 SLG .435 22 XBH 16 13 HR 7 30 RBI 21 29/3 K/BB 30/7 0 SB 0

Rangers Pitching Rankings