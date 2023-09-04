The Houston Astros, including Yordan Alvarez (.395 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Andrew Heaney and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Monday at 4:05 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 against the Yankees.

Yordan Alvarez Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Monday, September 4, 2023

Monday, September 4, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney

Andrew Heaney TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Discover More About This Game

Yordan Alvarez At The Plate

Alvarez has 17 doubles, a triple, 23 home runs and 51 walks while hitting .288.

Alvarez has had a hit in 66 of 90 games this season (73.3%), including multiple hits 21 times (23.3%).

He has hit a long ball in 21 games this season (23.3%), leaving the park in 5.9% of his trips to the plate.

Alvarez has picked up an RBI in 44.4% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 25.6% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in nine contests.

He has scored in 54.4% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 11.1%.

Yordan Alvarez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 43 .269 AVG .308 .375 OBP .421 .449 SLG .673 16 XBH 25 7 HR 16 32 RBI 45 42/23 K/BB 33/28 0 SB 0

