Yordan Alvarez vs. Rangers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 4
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 6:23 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The Houston Astros, including Yordan Alvarez (.395 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Andrew Heaney and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Monday at 4:05 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 against the Yankees.
Yordan Alvarez Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Monday, September 4, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Discover More About This Game
Yordan Alvarez At The Plate
- Alvarez has 17 doubles, a triple, 23 home runs and 51 walks while hitting .288.
- Alvarez has had a hit in 66 of 90 games this season (73.3%), including multiple hits 21 times (23.3%).
- He has hit a long ball in 21 games this season (23.3%), leaving the park in 5.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Alvarez has picked up an RBI in 44.4% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 25.6% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in nine contests.
- He has scored in 54.4% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 11.1%.
Yordan Alvarez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|43
|.269
|AVG
|.308
|.375
|OBP
|.421
|.449
|SLG
|.673
|16
|XBH
|25
|7
|HR
|16
|32
|RBI
|45
|42/23
|K/BB
|33/28
|0
|SB
|0
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Rangers have the 14th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.12).
- Rangers pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs surrendered (159 total, 1.2 per game).
- Heaney (9-6 with a 4.16 ERA and 134 strikeouts in 127 2/3 innings pitched) tries for his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Rangers, his 27th of the season.
- His most recent time out came on Tuesday against the New York Mets, when the left-hander threw 5 1/3 scoreless innings while allowing five hits.
- The 32-year-old has put up a 4.16 ERA and 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings across 26 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .250 to opposing hitters.
