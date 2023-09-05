Alex Bregman vs. Rangers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 5
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Houston Astros, including Alex Bregman (.521 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 151 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET.
He reached base in all five of his plate appearances (4-for-4 with a double and two RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Rangers.
Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Looking to place a prop bet on Alex Bregman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Alex Bregman At The Plate
- Bregman leads Houston in slugging percentage (.451) thanks to 49 extra-base hits.
- He ranks 43rd in batting average, 16th in on base percentage, and 60th in slugging among the qualified batters in baseball.
- Bregman has had a hit in 89 of 138 games this season (64.5%), including multiple hits 41 times (29.7%).
- He has homered in 15.9% of his games in 2023, and 3.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Bregman has had an RBI in 57 games this season (41.3%), including 23 multi-RBI outings (16.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- He has scored in 49.3% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 13.0%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|69
|GP
|69
|.273
|AVG
|.270
|.375
|OBP
|.365
|.423
|SLG
|.477
|18
|XBH
|31
|9
|HR
|13
|39
|RBI
|53
|34/39
|K/BB
|45/39
|4
|SB
|0
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The Rangers pitching staff ranks 23rd in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rangers' 4.18 team ERA ranks 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to surrender 164 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 15th in the league).
- Eovaldi (11-3 with a 2.69 ERA and 111 strikeouts in 123 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rangers, his 20th of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday, July 19 against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he went six scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- In 19 games this season, the 33-year-old has a 2.69 ERA and 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .208 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.