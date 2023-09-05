The Houston Astros, including Alex Bregman (.521 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 151 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET.

He reached base in all five of his plate appearances (4-for-4 with a double and two RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Rangers.

Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi

Nathan Eovaldi TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Alex Bregman At The Plate

Bregman leads Houston in slugging percentage (.451) thanks to 49 extra-base hits.

He ranks 43rd in batting average, 16th in on base percentage, and 60th in slugging among the qualified batters in baseball.

Bregman has had a hit in 89 of 138 games this season (64.5%), including multiple hits 41 times (29.7%).

He has homered in 15.9% of his games in 2023, and 3.6% of his trips to the plate.

Bregman has had an RBI in 57 games this season (41.3%), including 23 multi-RBI outings (16.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

He has scored in 49.3% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 13.0%.

Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 69 GP 69 .273 AVG .270 .375 OBP .365 .423 SLG .477 18 XBH 31 9 HR 13 39 RBI 53 34/39 K/BB 45/39 4 SB 0

Rangers Pitching Rankings