Tuesday's game between the Texas Rangers (76-61) and the Houston Astros (78-61) at Globe Life Field has a good chance to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Rangers securing the victory. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET on September 5.

The probable pitchers are Framber Valdez (10-9) for the Astros and Nathan Eovaldi (11-3) for the Rangers.

Astros vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, September 5, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: BSSW

BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Astros vs. Rangers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Rangers 5, Astros 4.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Rangers

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Discover More About This Game

Astros Performance Insights

The Astros have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents are 6-3-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Astros' last 10 games.

The Astros have been favorites in 96 games this season and won 54 (56.2%) of those contests.

Houston is 54-42 this season when entering a game favored by -115 or more on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Astros, based on the moneyline, is 53.5%.

Houston has scored 703 runs this season, which ranks fifth in MLB.

The Astros have a 3.96 team ERA that ranks sixth across all league pitching staffs.

Astros Schedule