The Texas Rangers will look to Mitch Garver for continued offensive production when they hit the field against Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros on Tuesday, in the second game of a three-game series at Globe Life Field.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Astros vs. Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Discover More About This Game

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros are ninth in MLB action with 185 home runs. They average 1.3 per game.

Houston is eighth in baseball with a .430 slugging percentage.

The Astros are eighth in the majors with a .258 batting average.

Houston has the No. 5 offense in MLB action, scoring 5.1 runs per game (703 total runs).

The Astros rank sixth in baseball with an on-base percentage of .330.

The Astros strike out 7.7 times per game to rank third in MLB.

Houston's pitching staff is seventh in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.

Houston has a 3.96 team ERA that ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Astros combine for the 17th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.290).

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

The Astros will send Framber Valdez (10-9) out to make his 27th start of the season. He is 10-9 with a 3.38 ERA and 164 strikeouts through 167 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the lefty tossed six innings against the Boston Red Sox, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.

Valdez is trying to extend a second-game quality start streak in this matchup.

Valdez will try to last five or more innings for his seventh straight appearance. He's averaging 6.4 innings per outing.

He has had five appearances this season in which he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 8/30/2023 Red Sox W 7-4 Away Framber Valdez Kutter Crawford 9/1/2023 Yankees L 6-2 Home Justin Verlander Carlos Rodón 9/2/2023 Yankees L 5-4 Home Hunter Brown Luis Severino 9/3/2023 Yankees L 6-1 Home Cristian Javier Michael King 9/4/2023 Rangers W 13-6 Away J.P. France Andrew Heaney 9/5/2023 Rangers - Away Framber Valdez Nathan Eovaldi 9/6/2023 Rangers - Away Justin Verlander Max Scherzer 9/8/2023 Padres - Home Hunter Brown Blake Snell 9/9/2023 Padres - Home Cristian Javier Seth Lugo 9/10/2023 Padres - Home J.P. France Rich Hill 9/11/2023 Athletics - Home - -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.