When the Houston Astros (78-61) play the Texas Rangers (76-61) at Globe Life Field on Tuesday, September 5 at 8:05 PM ET, Kyle Tucker will be seeking his 100th RBI of the season (he currently has 99).

The Astros are the favorite in this one, at -115, while the underdog Rangers have -105 odds to win. The total for the matchup is set at 9 runs.

Astros vs. Rangers Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Probable Pitchers: Framber Valdez - HOU (10-9, 3.38 ERA) vs Nathan Eovaldi - TEX (11-3, 2.69 ERA)

Astros vs. Rangers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Astros vs. Rangers Betting Trends and Insights

The Astros have entered the game as favorites 96 times this season and won 54, or 56.2%, of those games.

The Astros have gone 54-42 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter (56.2% winning percentage).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for Houston.

The Astros went 3-4 across the seven games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Houston combined with its opponents to hit the over on the run total six times.

The Rangers have been chosen as underdogs in 40 games this year and have walked away with the win 18 times (45%) in those games.

The Rangers have a mark of 12-19 in contests where bookmakers favor them by -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Rangers have been underdogs once in the past 10 games and lost that contest.

When it comes to hitting the over, Texas and its opponents are 7-3-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Astros vs. Rangers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Yordan Alvarez 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+260) 0.5 (+135) Alex Bregman 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+220) Jose Altuve 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+210) José Abreu 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+150) Kyle Tucker 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+145)

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +700 3rd 1st Win AL West -120 - 1st

