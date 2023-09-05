Jeremy Pena vs. Rangers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 5
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Houston Astros, including Jeremy Pena (.442 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 116 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-6 with an RBI) against the Rangers.
Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Explore More About This Game
Jeremy Pena At The Plate
- Pena is batting .264 with 27 doubles, three triples, 10 home runs and 37 walks.
- In 82 of 126 games this season (65.1%) Pena has picked up a hit, and in 37 of those games he had more than one (29.4%).
- He has hit a long ball in 7.9% of his games this season, and 1.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Pena has driven home a run in 33 games this year (26.2%), including more than one RBI in 8.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
- He has scored a run in 52 games this season, with multiple runs 14 times.
Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|65
|GP
|61
|.253
|AVG
|.274
|.328
|OBP
|.325
|.386
|SLG
|.399
|21
|XBH
|19
|5
|HR
|5
|23
|RBI
|25
|42/22
|K/BB
|67/15
|8
|SB
|3
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Rangers have a 4.18 team ERA that ranks 16th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs allowed (164 total, 1.2 per game).
- Eovaldi makes the start for the Rangers, his 20th of the season. He is 11-3 with a 2.69 ERA and 111 strikeouts in 123 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Wednesday, July 19 against the Tampa Bay Rays, when the right-hander went six scoreless innings while allowing two hits.
- In 19 games this season, the 33-year-old has amassed a 2.69 ERA and 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .208 to his opponents.
