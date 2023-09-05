Mauricio Dubon -- with a slugging percentage of .727 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Texas Rangers, with Nathan Eovaldi on the mound, on September 5 at 8:05 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he hit two homers in his previous game (going 2-for-5) against the Rangers.

Mauricio Dubon Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi
  • TV Channel: BSSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Discover More About This Game

Mauricio Dubon At The Plate

  • Dubon is batting .274 with 23 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 16 walks.
  • Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 32nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 121st and he is 106th in slugging.
  • Dubon has had a hit in 78 of 109 games this year (71.6%), including multiple hits 28 times (25.7%).
  • He has gone deep in 7.3% of his games in 2023, and 2.1% of his trips to the dish.
  • Dubon has driven in a run in 30 games this year (27.5%), including nine games with more than one RBI (8.3%).
  • He has scored in 49.5% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 11.0%.

Other Astros Players vs the Rangers

Mauricio Dubon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
51 GP 56
.253 AVG .292
.280 OBP .324
.342 SLG .456
12 XBH 22
2 HR 7
10 RBI 29
26/8 K/BB 33/8
1 SB 6

Rangers Pitching Rankings

  • The Rangers pitching staff is 23rd in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rangers have a 4.18 team ERA that ranks 16th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Rangers rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (164 total, 1.2 per game).
  • The Rangers will send Eovaldi (11-3) out for his 20th start of the season. He is 11-3 with a 2.69 ERA and 111 strikeouts through 123 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last pitched on Wednesday, July 19 against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he went six scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
  • The 33-year-old has amassed an ERA of 2.69, with 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 19 games this season. Opponents are hitting .208 against him.
